Jan 30 Reinsurance Group Of America Inc
-
* Reinsurance Group of America reports fourth-quarter
results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.63
* Q4 earnings per share $2.92
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net premiums $2.49 billion versus $2.33 billion
* Board approved a new share repurchase authorization of
$400 million, replacing previous authorization
* Reinsurance Group of America Inc- "Will deploy $300 to
$400 million of excess capital, on average, annually"
