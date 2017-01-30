Jan 30 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* Rayonier advanced materials reports full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 sales $231 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - Expect 2017 cellulose
specialties prices to decline 3 to 4 percent reflecting shift
in cellulose specialties mix
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc- "Expect $25 to $30
million of cost improvements to partially offset declines in
revenue" for 2017
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - 2017 cellulose
specialties sales volumes are expected to be relatively flat
compared to 2016
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc- Expect forecasted net
income of $41 to $48 million and EBITDA of $190 to $200 million
for 2017
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - Anticipate 2017 capital
expenditures of approximately $60 million, including investment
in Lignotech Florida Project
