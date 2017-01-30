BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Jan 30 Prudential Bancorp Inc -
* Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* For three months ended Dec 31, 2016, net interest income increased to $3.6 million as compared to $3.3 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.