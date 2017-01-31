BRIEF-Henry Morgan to issue 1 free bonus option for every 5 shares
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand
Jan 30 New Residential Investment Corp
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says priced its public offering of 49.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising