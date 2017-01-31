Jan 30 O'Reilly Automotive Inc

* Announces update on negotiations between O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, Llc and Teamsters Local 120 regarding collective bargaining agreement for 22 union drivers at Brooklyn Park Distribution Center

* Actively engaged in renewing contract with 22 union drivers at Brooklyn Park Minnesota Distribution Center

* Says contingency plans are in place to ensure stores serviced by Brooklyn Park Distribution Center remain in-stock

* Says "there is no sure way to tell if we will be able to reach an agreement with Teamsters Local 120"