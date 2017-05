Jan 31 Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Alarmforce reports 2016 financial results; provides results of review of revenue recognition policies and completes restatement

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.23

* Also provided an update of its employment related tax audits and independent review of financial controls

* Qtrly total revenue $14 million versus $14.2 million

