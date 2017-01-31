Jan 31 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma

* Signed an agreement to take an equity stake in Akkadeas Pharma with an option to take control of company in future.

* As part of transaction, Akkadeas Pharma will become Ipsen's Italian distributor for Smecta (Diosmectal)