BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Jan 31 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Signed an agreement to take an equity stake in Akkadeas Pharma with an option to take control of company in future.
* As part of transaction, Akkadeas Pharma will become Ipsen's Italian distributor for Smecta (Diosmectal) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.