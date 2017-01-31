BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 JAKKS Pacific Inc
* JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
* JAKKS Pacific Inc says after such exchange balance of face amount of 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $66.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: