Jan 31 Radware Ltd

* Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security

* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues

* Radware Ltd says expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues, slightly dilutive to its fully diluted 2017 non-GAAP EPS

* Radware Ltd says expects acquisition to be accretive to its fully diluted 2018 non-GAAP EPS