BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Radware Ltd
* Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
* Radware Ltd says expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues, slightly dilutive to its fully diluted 2017 non-GAAP EPS
* Radware Ltd says expects acquisition to be accretive to its fully diluted 2018 non-GAAP EPS
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter