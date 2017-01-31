BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 3d Systems Corp :
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation
* 3D systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of dental materials pioneer NextDent
* 3D Systems Corp - Rik Jacobs, formerly CEO of NextDent & vertex dental, will join 3d systems
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter