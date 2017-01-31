BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 AmerisourceBergen Corp :
* AmerisourceBergen reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.72 to $5.92
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.11
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 6.5 to 8 percent
* Q1 revenue $38.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.97 billion
* AmerisourceBergen Corp sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.72 to $5.92, compared to previous range of $5.63 to $5.88
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.75, revenue view $157.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AmerisourceBergen corp sees 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating income in range of flat to up 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: