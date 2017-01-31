BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Anixter International Inc :
* Anixter International Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $1.09
* Anixter international inc - expect q1 2017 organic sales growth in 1 - 3% range and full year 2017 organic sales growth in 1 - 4% range
* "as we enter 2017, we expect positive momentum we experienced in q4 of 2016 to continue"
* Anixter- "based on our current sales trend... Expect continued solid growth in NSS and a return to full year growth in both our EES and UPS segments."
* Anixter International Inc - remain on track to deliver over $40 million in combined EBITDA synergies by 2018 from integration of acquired businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: