* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average assets under management were $82 billion during current quarter, compared to $87 billion during prior quarter