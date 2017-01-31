Jan 31 Xerox Corp
* Xerox reports fourth-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q4 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.77 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.88
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.52 from
continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $10.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xerox - sees generating operating cash flow from
continuing operations of $700 to $900 million and free cash flow
from continuing operations of $525 to $725 million in 2017
