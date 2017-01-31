Jan 31 Consol Energy Inc
* Consol Energy reports fourth quarter results; record
quarterly production of 101.3 BCFE; total production costs fall
to $2.27 per MCFE; total liquidity improves to $1.73 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00 from continuing
operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.42 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.33 including items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly production of 101.3 BCFE
* Consol is pursuing approaches for achieving separation of
coal and E&P businesses as early as 2017
* Qtrly total revenue and other income $462 million versus
about $666 million last year
* Strategic initiatives include possible sale of coal
business to third party or spin-off of coal business to consol's
shareholders
* Says re-affirms production and capital guidance released
during company's analyst and investor day on December 13, 2016
* Says expects E&P division production guidance for 2017 and
2018 to be approximately 415 and 485 BCFE, respectively
* Says total hedged natural gas production in 2017 Q1 is
73.3 bcf
* Expects total consolidated pa mining operations annual
sales to be approximately 26.0 million tons for both 2017 and
2018
* Company's $2.0 billion bank facility borrowing base was
reaffirmed during Q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)