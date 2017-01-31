BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp :
* Valero Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valero Energy Corp says valero expects 2017 capital investments to be about $2.7 billion
* Valero Energy Corp - incurred $217 million of costs to meet biofuel blending obligations in Q4
* Valero Energy - "looking ahead, we expect an improving economy and relatively low crude oil and refined product prices"
* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $20,712 million versus $18,777 million
* Valero Energy Corp-refineries achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million barrels per day of throughput volume in Q4 of 2016
* Valero Energy Corp - ended Q4 of 2016 with $8.0 billion of total debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: