* Excellon provides update on optimization program and 2016 production results

* Excellon Resources Inc - "looking forward in 2017, we expect material improvement in production during Q2"

* Excellon Resources Inc - ore production during Q4 was primarily from Rodilla Manto and Guadalupe North and South Mantos

* Excellon Resources Inc qtrly lead production of 0.9 million lb, zinc production of 1.2 million lb

* Qtrly tonnes mined 15,320 versus 13,145

* Qtrly tonnes milled 14,417 versus 12,999

* Qtrly silver production 159,524 oz versus 152,628 oz

* Excellon Resources Inc- Q4 2016 silver equivalent production of 305,934 oz versus 259,885 oz