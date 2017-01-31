BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Excellon Resources Inc
* Excellon provides update on optimization program and 2016 production results
* Excellon Resources Inc - "looking forward in 2017, we expect material improvement in production during Q2"
* Excellon Resources Inc - ore production during Q4 was primarily from Rodilla Manto and Guadalupe North and South Mantos
* Excellon Resources Inc qtrly lead production of 0.9 million lb, zinc production of 1.2 million lb
* Qtrly tonnes mined 15,320 versus 13,145
* Qtrly tonnes milled 14,417 versus 12,999
* Qtrly silver production 159,524 oz versus 152,628 oz
* Excellon Resources Inc- Q4 2016 silver equivalent production of 305,934 oz versus 259,885 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: