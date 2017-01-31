BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 G&K Services Inc
* g&k services reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $244.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* g&k services inc- due to planned merger with cintas, g&k has withdrawn all financial guidance and will not host a conference call this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: