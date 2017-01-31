UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 31 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reports top- and bottom-line growth in all three of its business segments for its fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 revenue $554.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1-800-Flowers.com inc - anticipates achieving accelerated revenue growth in second half of fiscal 2017
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc - revising its guidance for full year revenue growth to 3-to-4 percent
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc sees 2017 EPS growth in a range of 5-to-10 percent
* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc sees free cash flow for 2017 year of approximately $40 million compared with $24 million in fiscal 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.