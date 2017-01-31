BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Mediwound Ltd
* Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of escharex for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds
* Based on final clinical study report, phase 2 clinical trial of escharex met its statistically-powered primary endpoint 2
* Mediwound ltd- expect to complete second cohort of phase 2 study and to report top-line data in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement