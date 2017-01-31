Jan 31 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth

* Bellicum pharmaceuticals - fair joins Bellicum from Genentech/Roche, where he was senior vice president, head of oncology global product strategy

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Fair succeeds Tom Farrell, who will serve as an advisor to company during transition