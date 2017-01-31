BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
* Bellicum pharmaceuticals - fair joins Bellicum from Genentech/Roche, where he was senior vice president, head of oncology global product strategy
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Fair succeeds Tom Farrell, who will serve as an advisor to company during transition
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter