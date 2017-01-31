BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Scotts Miracle-gro Co :
* Scotts Miracle-Gro reports strong first quarter results; company-wide sales increase 27% due to acquisitions, strong u.s. Demand
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Q1 sales $246.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter