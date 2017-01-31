Jan 31 Avesoro Resources Inc :

* Avesoro Resources Inc - credit committee approval of revised and improved finance facility terms

* Avesoro Resources Inc - received approval of a revised term sheet from credit committees of Nedbank Limited and Firstrand Bank Limited

* Avesoro Resources Inc - rescheduled repayment structure agreed with no further capital repayments due until 31 march 2018

* Avesoro Resources Inc - senior facility loan tenor extended by two years until 31 January 2022

* Avesoro Resources Inc - company's lenders have extended default waiver and standstill agreement announced on 15 December 2017 until 31 march 2017