BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Avesoro Resources Inc :
* Avesoro Resources Inc - credit committee approval of revised and improved finance facility terms
* Avesoro Resources Inc - received approval of a revised term sheet from credit committees of Nedbank Limited and Firstrand Bank Limited
* Avesoro Resources Inc - rescheduled repayment structure agreed with no further capital repayments due until 31 march 2018
* Avesoro Resources Inc - senior facility loan tenor extended by two years until 31 January 2022
* Avesoro Resources Inc - company's lenders have extended default waiver and standstill agreement announced on 15 December 2017 until 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
