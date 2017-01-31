BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Ofg Bancorp
* OFG Bancorp reports 4Q16 & 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Compared to 3Q16, results included increases of 13.8 pct in net interest income after provision in 4Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results