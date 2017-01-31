BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Everbridge Inc
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Everbridge Inc - aggregate consideration paid by everbridge was approximately $18.7 million in cash
* Everbridge - aggregate consideration paid by everbridge was approximately $18.7 million in cash, with additional time and performance-based cash payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement