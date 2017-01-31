BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 Twin Disc Inc
* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $33.67 million versus $44.83 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Six-Month backlog at december 30, 2016 was $37.97 million compared to $35.71 million at june 30, 2016
* Sales decline for fiscal 2017 q2 was primarily a result of "softening demand" in asia for co's commercial marine products
* Twin disc - expect to invest approximately $3 million to $5 million in capital expenditures this fiscal year
* Twin disc - during fiscal 2017 q2, co recorded restructuring charges related to headcount reductions at certain of co's domestic, foreign operations
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement