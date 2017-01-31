Jan 31 Twin Disc Inc

* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales $33.67 million versus $44.83 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Six-Month backlog at december 30, 2016 was $37.97 million compared to $35.71 million at june 30, 2016

* Sales decline for fiscal 2017 q2 was primarily a result of "softening demand" in asia for co's commercial marine products

* Twin disc - expect to invest approximately $3 million to $5 million in capital expenditures this fiscal year

* Twin disc - during fiscal 2017 q2, co recorded restructuring charges related to headcount reductions at certain of co's domestic, foreign operations