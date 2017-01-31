BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 Volcanic Gold Mines Inc
* Volcanic proposes $5.0 million private placement
* Volcanic Gold Mines Inc - it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12.5 million units at $0.40 per unit
* Volcanic Gold Mines Inc - proceeds of placement are intended to be used for exploration of recently acquired mandiana project located in guinea
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement