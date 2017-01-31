BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Cra International Inc
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CRA International Inc - financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Says CRA expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017.
* CRA International - purchased substantially all of assets of c1 consulting and anticipates retaining services of substantially all of c1's employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement