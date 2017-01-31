BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc
* HCA reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.39
* Q4 revenue $10.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.66 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.5 percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.6 percent
* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 1.9 percent
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures at about $2.9 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenues $43.0 to $44.0 billion
* Sees fy 2017 eps $7.20 to $7.60
* Sees fy 2017 eps $7.20 to $7.60

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.13, revenue view $43.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement