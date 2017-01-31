Jan 31 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp
* Bryn Mawr Bank corporation to acquire Royal Bancshares of
Pennsylvania, Inc.
* Bryn Mawr Bank corp - transaction with an aggregate value
of $127.7 million
* Bryn Mawr Bank Corp says acquisition is expected to be
accretive to tangible book value per share as of acquisition
date
* Acquisition is expected to add approximately $602 million
in loans and $630 million in deposits
* Bryn Mawr - class a shareholders of royal will receive
0.1025 shares of corporation's common stock for each share of
royal's class a common stock
* Bryn Mawr Bank - under terms of merger agreement, all
options to purchase shares of royal class a common stock will be
cashed out upon close of merger
* Bryn Mawr Bank -acquisition is expected accretive to
earnings during first twelve months of operations, excluding
effects of non-recurring merger-related expenses
* Bryn Mawr Bank - Class B shareholders of royal will
receive 0.1179 shares of corporation's common stock for each
share of royal class b common stock
* Bryn Mawr Bank Corp- Kevin Tylus, Royal Bank's president
and ceo, will join senior management team
