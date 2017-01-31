Jan 31 Tenax Therapeutics Inc :

* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - study did not achieve statistically significant reductions in dual or quad primary endpoints

* Says has a meeting scheduled with U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) to review preliminary trial data

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - patient visits for data on death through day 90 have not yet been completed

* Tenax Therapeutics - study met two secondary endpoints with statistically significant reduction in incidence of lcos, use of postoperative secondary inotropes

* Says "we continue to review full data set"