BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 SM Energy Co -
* SM Energy announces results on 8 new Howard county wells and certain year-end 2016 metrics
* 55.3 mmboe full year 2016 production, in-line with expectations
* Q4 average realized price per boe (pre-hedge) of $25.86 was up 11 pct sequentially and up 29 pct year-over-year
* Company ended 2016 with long-term debt of $2.98 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement