BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 U.S. Geothermal Inc
* U.S. Geothermal expands board and appoints Ali G. Hedayat to its board of directors
U.S. Geothermal expands board and appoints Ali G. Hedayat to its board of directors

Increased size of board from seven to eight members
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement