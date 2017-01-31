BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Uniserve Communications Corp
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring
* Uniserve communications - gross revenues for quarter ending November 2016 of $1.8 mln representing 16.6 pct increase over comparable quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement