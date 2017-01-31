BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter
Jan 31 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Sfl - update on seadrill limited restructuring
* Ship finance international - target is reaching an agreement on a consensual restructuring plan by end of april
* Ship Finance International - ship finance has not agreed to terms proposed by seadrill in october 2016 and summarized in today's filing by seadrill
* Ship Finance International Ltd - implementation of restructuring plan to occur during q2 of 2017
* Ship Finance International Ltd - in november, company proposed a more balanced long-term structure through which seadrill could meet its commitments
* Ship Finance International Ltd - "intend to have a constructive dialogue with seadrill to find a sustainable path going forward"
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement