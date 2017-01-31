BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Teradata Corp :
* TERADATA BOARD OF DIRECTORS LOOKS TO FUTURE, ADDS HIGH TECH EXPERTISE
* TERADATA CORP - NEW APPOINTMENTS EXPAND BOARD FROM NINE TO ELEVEN DIRECTORS
* TERADATA CORP- ANNOUNCED ELECTION OF TIMOTHY CHOU AND DAN FISHBACK TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE TODAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.