Jan 31 Allegiant Travel Co :
* Allegiant Travel Company full year and fourth quarter 2016
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $13.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total operating revenue $ 335.9 million versus. $
310.9 million
* Sees 2017 full year capex (excluding airbus heavy
maintenance) is expected to increase to $521 million
* Sees Q1 fixed fee and other revenue $15 to $17 million
* Sees full year 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to increase
between five and nine percent
* Q4 revenue view $334.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
