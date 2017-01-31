Jan 31 Exactech Inc
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and
restructuring charges
* Exactech Inc - terms of transaction were not released
* Exactech Inc says expects 2017 revenue to be in range of
$264 - $272 million
* Exactech - restructuring will result in a pre-tax charge
to 2016 earnings in range of $15-17 million
* Exactech says restructuring of its spine and biologics
business segment including divestiture of its spine products
business
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.32
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $271.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
