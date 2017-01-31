Jan 31 W. R. Berkley Corp :

* W. R. Berkley corporation reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums written $1.51 billion versus $1.50 billion

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.82