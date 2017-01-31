BRIEF-India's Puravankara March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees
Jan 31 W. R. Berkley Corp :
* W. R. Berkley corporation reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net premiums written $1.51 billion versus $1.50 billion
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC: