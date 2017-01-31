Jan 31 Plantronics Inc :
* Plantronics announces third quarter fiscal year 2017
financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $232.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3
million
* Plantronics Inc says Q3 FY17 gaap gross margin was 47.3%,
a decrease of 120 basis points compared to prior year quarter
* Plantronics Inc- see Q4 2017 net revenues of $213 million
to $223 million
* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap operating income of $29
million to $34 million
* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 non-gaap diluted EPS of $0.69 to
$0.79
* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap diluted EPS of $0.53 to $0.63
* Plantronics Inc - for full fiscal year, we expect to
invest between $23 million and $26 million in capital
expenditures
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $216.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
