Jan 31 Arconic Inc
* Arconic reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 revenue $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $11.8 billion to $12.4 billion
* Sees $1 billion of debt reduction in 2017
* Q1 revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $12.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 adjusted ebitda of $420 million to $450 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of approximately 15
percent
