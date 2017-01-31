Jan 31 Oclaro Inc

* Oclaro announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oclaro Inc sees Q3 revenues in range of $156 million to $164 million

* Oclaro Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in range of 36% to 39%

* Oclaro Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP operating income in range of $32 million to $36 million

* Q3 revenue view $146.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oclaro Inc - revenues were $153.9 million for q2 of fiscal 2017 versus $94.1 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $153.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S