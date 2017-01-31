Jan 31 Manhattan Associates Inc
* Manhattan Associates reports record fourth quarter and
full year 2016 performance
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 revenue $147.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.8
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Manhattan Associates Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $622 million
- $632 million
* Manhattan Associates Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per
share $1.74 - $1.78
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $657.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
