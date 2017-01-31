Jan 31 Western Investment Company Of Canada
Limited
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces bought
deal financing
* Western Investment Company of Canada Limited- Net proceeds
of offering will be used primarily for future acquisitions of
businesses
* Western Investment Company of Canada Limited - Offering
will consist of issuance of 11.54 million shares of co at price
of $0.65 per common share
* Western Investment Company of Canada - Certain insiders,
directors, officers intend to subscribe for about 20% of
offering at price of $0.65 per share
