Jan 31 Builders Firstsource Inc :
* Builders Firstsource reprices and extends senior secured
term loan facility due 2024 at libor +3%, a 0.75% reduction
* Builders Firstsource Inc - has secured commitments for
reprice of its previous $468 million senior secured term loan
facility due 2022
* Builders Firstsource Inc says repricing enables company to
reduce interest rate on its term loan by 0.75% as well as extend
maturity to 2024
* Builders Firstsource Inc - transaction should reduce go
forward interest by approximately $3 million annually
* Builders Firstsource-amendment and extension to its term
loan credit agreement providing for a $468 million senior
secured term loan facility due 2024
* Builders Firstsource Inc - new term loan facility will
lower go forward annual cash interest expense by about $3
million, extend maturity of debt
