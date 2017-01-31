Jan 31 Builders Firstsource Inc :

* Builders Firstsource reprices and extends senior secured term loan facility due 2024 at libor +3%, a 0.75% reduction

* Builders Firstsource Inc - new term loan facility will lower go forward annual cash interest expense by about $3 million, extend maturity of debt