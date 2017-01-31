Jan 31 Aflac Inc -

* Aflac Incorporated announces fourth quarter results, reports 2016 net earnings of $2.7 billion, 2016 operating EPS in line with guidance, affirms 2017 outlook, declares first quarter cash dividend

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.54

* Q4 earnings per share $1.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $6.0 billion

* In yen terms, Aflac Japan's premium income, net of reinsurance agreements, increased .2% in q4

* Anticipate that we'll repurchase in range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of our shares in 2017

* Aflac Inc- "Anticipate a long-term compound annual growth rate of 3% to 5% in new annualized premium sales"

* Aflac Japan's growth rates in dollar terms for q4 were magnified as a result of "significantly stronger" yen/dollar exchange rate