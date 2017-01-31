Jan 31 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd
* Renaissancere reports net income of $69.4 million for the
fourth quarter of 2016 or $1.69 per diluted common share;
quarterly operating income of $119.4 million or $2.92 per
diluted common share
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.92
* Q4 earnings per share $1.69
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere holdings ltd- book value per common share
increased $1.35, or 1.3 pct, in q4 of 2016 to $108.45, compared
to a 1.8 pct increase in q4 of 2015
* Renaissancere holdings ltd - gross premiums written of
$323.1 million decreased $13.0 million, or 3.9%, in q4 of 2016,
compared to q4 of 2015
* Renaissancere - included in net claims and claim expenses
in q4 was $60.1 million of net claims and claim expenses
associated with hurricane matthew
* Renaissancere - included in net claims and claim expenses
in q4 was $24 million of net claims and claim expenses
associated with fort mcmurray wildfire
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - combined ratio of 70.5 pct in
q4 of 2016, compared to 61.3 pct in q4 of 2015
