Jan 31 Illumina Inc :
* Illumina reports full financial results for fourth quarter
and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.60 to $3.70
* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.56
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 12 percent
* Sees q1 revenue $580 million to $595 million
* Q4 revenue $619 million versus I/B/E/S view $616.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $618.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.65
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35
* Illumina Inc - sees q1 non-gaap earnings per diluted share
attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.60 to $0.65
