Jan 31 Wabash National Corp :

* Wabash national corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.40 to $1.55

* Q4 sales $462 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.2 million

* Wabash National - initiates 2017 shipment guidance of 51,000 to 55,000 trailers and full-year earnings per diluted share guidance of $1.40 to $1.55

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S