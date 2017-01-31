Jan 31 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma announces the resignation of its President and Chief Executive Officer and the evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Galena Biopharma Inc - Board of directors expects to appoint an interim Chief Executive Officer in next couple weeks.

* Says company is evaluating appropriate time to commence GALE-401 trial and anticipates making a definitive determination in second half of 2017

* Galena Biopharma Inc - Process of engaging an independent advisory firm to evaluate strategic alternatives for company

* Galena Biopharma Inc- Potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated as part of this review include a sale of company

* Galena Biopharma Inc- Potential strategic alternatives as part of this review include continuing to advance clinical programs as a stand-alone entity